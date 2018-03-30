Police blotter for March 31

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, March 16 to Thursday, March 22:

Steven A. Oliver, 30, of 617 Main St., Middletown, was arrested on March 16 and charged with first degree failure to appear.

David A. Was, 21, of 8 Butternut Ln., Plainville, was arrested on March 16 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, second degree unlawful restraint, second degree reckless endangerment, third degree assault, disorderly conduct, reckless driving, stop sign violation, and making an unsafe start.

Billy J. Madore, 48, of 208 Litchfield Rd., Harwinton, was arrested on March 17 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to signal.

Gregory Demaio, 23, of 865 Pleasant St., Southington, was arrested on March 18 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Jack F. Pecego, 58, of 11 Adams Way, Plainville, was arrested on March 18 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, second degree reckless endangerment, two counts of third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

Dana M. Gronowski, 24, of 146 Stillwell Dr., Plainville, was arrested on March 19 and charged with third degree assault, third degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Candie L. Tucker, 34, of 100 Hilltop Rd., Plainville, was arrested on March 20 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.

Brandie N. Tucker, 32, of 100 Hilltop Rd., Plainville, was arrested on March 20 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.

Justin T. Hamel, 36, of 21 Overlook Dr., Plainville, was arrested on March 20 and charged with two separate incidents of second degree failure to appear.

Anthony R. Sola, 24, of 418 Farmington Ave., Unit D3, New Britain, was arrested on March 21 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, illegal possession of alprazolam, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fifth degree larceny by possession. In separate incidents, Sola was charged with two incidents of first degree failure to appear and three incidents of second degree failure to appear.

Diana C. Kafka, 33, of 11 Beckwith Dr., Plainville, was arrested on March 21 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree criminal mischief.

Kenneth Fowler, 54, of 39 Arlington St., 1st floor, Hartford, was arrested on March 22 and charged with two separate incidents of first degree failure to appear and one incident of second degree failure to appear.

Susan M. Thieringer, 44, of 29 Provencher Dr., Plainville, was arrested on March 22 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.