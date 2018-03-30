Rotary gears up for annual Penny Sale

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

The Rotary Club of Plainville will bring back the annual Penny Sale for the 44th year in a row on Saturday, April 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Plainville High School.

The Penny Sale is the Rotary Club’s signature fundraising event. Participants can buy a ticket for one dollar, which provides 100 chances to win from 100 prizes during the event. There are three rounds of giveaways throughout the night, handing out 300 items in addition to door prizes and special raffles.

“With over 300 prizes available, there is something for everyone, and many times people go home with multiple prizes,” said Rotary president Gregg Karal. “The people who attend are wonderful and have always been supportive.”

Items for the Penny Sale are donated by local businesses, organizations and individuals. Much of the money raised goes toward college scholarships for deserving high school graduates. In addition, proceeds benefit various local nonprofits such as the Plainville Community Food Pantry, YMCA Project Graduation, Boys and Girl Scouts, the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen and others.

Karal said the Rotary is hoping to raise $15,000 to $20,000. Over the past four years, the Rotary has given over $100,000 in scholarships. Last year, they gave a total of $33,500 to students.

Prizes include an array of gift items such as gift cards, small appliances, wine baskets and exercise equipment, items generally priced around a $30 to $40 value. Karal said there are also kids’ prizes, a new flat screen TV and bigger prizes such as gas grills and Adirondack chairs.

“Almost everything is donated from local businesses and people who support the Rotary Club,” Karal said. “It’s just a fun night for everyone.”

Funds raised by the Rotary have also benefited town-wide projects, including the Gold Star Memorial on Veterans Park, a gazebo at Linden Street School, fencing at the Plainville Early Learning Center, an equipment shed for the Little League at Trumbull Park, a band shelter and resurfacing the walking path at Norton Park.

