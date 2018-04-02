Obituaries: Laurel Elizabeth Underwood

Laurel Elizabeth Underwood, 22, of Plainville, was received into the arms of Christ, in the presence of her loving family, on Thursday March 29, 2018 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain.

Laurel was born April 19, 1995 in New Britain, the daughter of Mitchell Underwood, Jr and Susan (Prisloe) Underwood and was a lifelong Plainville resident. She was a graduate of Plainville High School Class of 2013, where she participated in several sports, having been a member of the Volleyball Team and the Track Team being a state qualifier in Javelin and was also a member of the school band. She was active in Girl Scouts, earning the Silver Award. Laurel attended the University of Connecticut at Storrs and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Central Connecticut State University in December, 2016 with a degree in Communications. She was a member of Lambda Pi Eta Honor Society. Laurel had worked for SnapSeat Photo Booths as well as Malibu Fitness in Farmington. She was extremely gifted artistically, and she also enjoyed playing the guitar. Being very athletic, Laurel loved working out at the gym, held a Black Belt in Karate and had competed in Warrior Dashes around the area. Laurel was also a past recipient of the Petit Family “Be the Change Award” and was a member of the Plainville United Methodist Church.

Besides her parents, Laurel leaves her brother Dr. Mitchell “Woody” Underwood and his girlfriend Dr. Ashley Watts, her maternal grandmother, Muriel Prisloe, Laurel’s boyfriend, Christopher Bracco and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Family and friends may gather at the Bailey Funeral Home 48 Broad Street in Plainville on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with funeral services in celebration of Laurel’s life beginning at 12:00 p.m. at the Plainville United Methodist Church 56 Redstone Hill. Burial will follow in Plainville West Cemetery. Memorial donations in Laurel’s name may be made to the American Red Cross 209 Farmington Avenue Farmington, CT 06032 or to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (www.ovarian.org) 3800 Maple Ave, Suite 435 Dallas, TX 75219. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy, please visit Laurel’s tribute page at www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.