Superintendent’s update session provided to public April 18

Plainville Community Schools will host a “Superintendent’s Update and Informational Showcase” on Wednesday, April 18. The program will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Plainville High School’s cafeterias, 47 Robert Holcomb Way.

The program format will include a brief presentation by Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Maureen Brummett, musical selections by various student groups, and highlights spotlighting student accomplishments. This will be followed by an “open house” style showcase in the high school’s cafeterias.

The event will feature information and updates for parents and community members on a variety of school district related topics including the Wheeler building project, STEAM activities, Makerspace demos, School Resource Officer information, Robotics, the Sea Perch program, an Elementary Writers’ Gallery, and more.

Childcare will be provided and light refreshments will be served. The event is open to the public.