Farmers Market due to operate June 29-Sept. 14

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Plainville Farmers Market is prepping for their seventh season, set to run from June 29 – Sept. 14, in a new location.

Lena Pietri is a long time Plainville resident and art teacher, who took the lead of the farmers market in 2016 when the former head stepped down.

“I believe very much in giving the community an opportunity to have healthy, in season, locally grown foods, and making it accessible,” said Pietri.

This season will feature locally grown fruits and vegetables, humanely raised meats and eggs, handcrafted natural soaps and personal care items, and fresh bread supplied by Plainville-based, Mangiafico’s Bakery.

Eaglewood Farms will be selling pork and eggs, and is willing to take specialty orders as long as they have access to it. George Hall Farm will offer a selection of fresh and organic seasonal produce. Killam and Bassette Farmstead will feature farm-fresh produce and homemade jams and relishes. And, the Ridge Runner Soap Co. will be offering several lines of skincare products, as well as all natural, handmade soaps and other skin products.

Pietri said the market will be offering free recipes, to help attendees create healthy and delicious meals with their fresh produce, and will be selling reusable bags.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think it [farmers market] is a staple [of Plainville],” said Pietri. “I would like to have more people come out and support the farmers and the vendors, as well as their own health. Everything is picked that morning, the trucks are packed, and then it comes; so, I would like to have more people come.”

Plainville Farmers Market will take place in the town hall parking lot, 1 Central Square, between the police department and municipal building. It will be open every Friday from 3 – 6 pm. For more information, you can contact Pietri at, farmersmarketplv@ gmail.com, or visit their Facebook page, Farmers Market of Plainville.