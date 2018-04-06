Obituaries: Doris E. Prassi

Doris E. (Maier) Prassl, 98, of Plainville, passed away comfortably on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Apple Rehab of Farmington Valley in Plainville. She is now reunited with her loving husband, John H. Prassl Jr., who predeceased her in 1988.

Doris was born in Kensington, CT on February 4, 1920 daughter to the late John and Edith (Schlaak) Maier. She was a longtime resident of Plainville and a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church. In addition, she was involved with the Plainville Senior Center. Doris loved going to and taking part in tag sales. She will be deeply missed and always remembered for her kindness, caring, and generosity.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Edith A. Bucchi and her husband, Phillip, of Ocala, FL and her son, John H. Prassl III and his wife, Darya, of Littleton, NH; her grandchildren, John H. Prassl IV, Jeremy M. Prassl, Larissa A. Schroeder, and Phillip R. Bucchi Jr; and her great-grandchildren, John and Elena Schroeder, Liem and Elle Prassl, Phillip Bucchi III, and Lily and Taylor Bucchi. In addition, she leaves her devoted companion, Roy Kaine. Doris was predeceased by her brother and her sister, Edna Sargalski.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 9, 2018 from 2 to 4 PM at Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville. A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Doris’ life will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, April 10 at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St., Plainville. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in Saint Mary Cemetery, 1309 Stanley St., New Britain. In lieu of flowers, put a smile on someone’s face. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.