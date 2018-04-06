Police blotter for April 6

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, March 23 to Wednesday, March 28:

Teresa D. Bartoli, 56, of 500 Pleasant St., Unit 44, Southington, was arrested on March 23 and charged with illegal possession of heroin.

Scott L. Brown, 53, of 500 Pleasant St., Unit 44, Southington, was arrested on March 23 and charged with illegal possession of heroin, driving under the influence of liquor or drug, and failure to drive a reasonable distance apart.

Timothy W. Giles, 43, of 93 New Britain Ave., Plainville, was arrested on March 23 and charged with operating under suspension and a control signal violation. In a second incident, Giles was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Brian J. Cournoyer, 25, of 18 Woodard Pl., Bristol, was arrested on March 25 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Andrew J. Menard, 25, of 156 Whiting St., 1st floor, Plainville, was arrested on March 27 and charged with third degree assault, second degree unlawful restraint, and disorderly conduct.

John S. Mitchell, 57, of 1 Pomeroy Place, Middletown, was arrested on March 27 and charged with third degree identity theft, sixth degree larceny, and two counts of credit card theft. In a second incident, Mitchell was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Scott M. Ludwin, 39, of 190 Tomlinson Ave., 12E, Plainville, was arrested on March 27 and charged with second degree manslaughter and illegal distribution of narcotics (fentanyl).

Arturo Dascanio, 53, of 8 Mckernon Dr., Plainville, was arrested on March 28 and charged with illegal possession of fentanyl and disorderly conduct.

Alisha P. Marcoux, 26, of 37 Redstone Hill, Plainville, was arrested on March 28 and charged with violation of probation.