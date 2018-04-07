Plainville Mystery Night April 17

Your opportunity to be an historical detective for a night is coming on Tuesday, April 17 when the Plainville Historical Society hosts Plainville Mystery Night at the museum. Participants will be able to view, study, and try to identify fascinating artifacts and photographs from Plainville’s past. From kitchen gadgets and school photos to items from World War II, the Fabulous Fifties, and our manufacturing legacy, this collection is sure to make history come alive. If you have a piece of Plainville history to share, please feel free to bring it along.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. at the Historic Center at 29 Pierce St. Refreshments will be served. The Historical Society extends an invitation to all with a special welcome to those who may be new to Plainville and would like to learn more about our town. Information on each item will be “revealed” by the end of the evening.