PARC makes plans for annual Poker Run event May 5

PARC’s 2018 Poker Run fundraiser is set for Saturday, May 5 in honor of Ed Mercure, a former Plainville resident, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2010. Mercure was a retired West Hartford police officer and an avid biker who was an active community volunteer. His parents, Bob and Jane, were instrumental in founding PARC, Family Centered Services for People with Developmental Disabilities.

The Ed Mercure Memorial Poker Run will begin at 9 a.m. at VFW Post 574 Hall, located at 7 Northwest Dr. Riders will begin to leave at 10 a.m. with the last bike out at 11 a.m. The route will include numerous stops throughout central Connecticut. Upon return, riders and guests will eat lunch, enjoy music, and more.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting this exciting fundraiser to benefit the work PARC does with people with developmental disabilities in our community and remembering Ed at the same time,” said Erica Donovan, PARC executive director in a press release from the organization.

Tickets are $25 for riders and $15 for passengers. People are welcome to participate in their vehicles, not just motorcycles. Supporters who choose not to take the ride can have lunch for $10 at the VFW. Businesses that would like to sponsor the ride should contact PARC as soon as possible.

For more information, to purchase tickets or to sponsor, call PARC at 860-747-0316 or email edonovan@parcdisabilitiesct.org.

For more information, visit www.parcdisabilitiesct.org or on Facebook. PARC is a 501(c)3 organization.