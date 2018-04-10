Raffle being held to benefit school athletics, food pantry

The Plainville VFW Post 574 will host a raffle to benefit the school district’s athletic program as well as the Plainville Community Food Pantry, according to Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Maureen Brummett in a press release.

The raffle is being coordinated by VFW raffle event Chairman Dan Dougherty and Co-Chairmen Brian Hunter, Don Grant, Tom Healy, and Barry Cresswell. Four raffle prizes will be awarded, each featuring four box seat tickets to a major league baseball game at Fenway Park including Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees, Red Sox vs. Houston Astros, Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays, and Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins.

Raffle tickets are $10 each and may be bought directly through the VFW by contacting their committee at (860) 747-2993, through the Plainville Athletic Backers Association, who will have tickets available at the upcoming Superintendent’s Showcase event at Plainville High School on April 18, by contacting the Backers via email at phsbackers@gmail.com, or via the Plainville High School Concession Stand.

Tickets are also available at the following Plainville locations: West Main Pizza, Modern Barber Shop, Family Barber Shop, Valero Gas Station, Sport Clips Haircuts, McMahon Insurance Agency and Sherwood Cleaners.

The drawing will be held at the VFW Post 574, 8 Northwest Drive in Plainville on July 21 at 1 p.m.

Winners do not have to be present at the time of the drawing.

“When Dan Dougherty contacted me, the Backers Club jumped at the chance to help out a great organization like the VFW. These men and women were willing to give the ultimate sacrifice and all these years later are still giving back to their community,” explained Plainville Athletic Backers President, Ben Gediman.

“We have the utmost respect and admiration for our friends at the VFW and couldn’t be more appreciative of their efforts to support the athletics programs in Plainville Community Schools,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett in a press release from Plainville Community Schools.