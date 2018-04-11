Street sweeping begins April 16

The sweeping of town streets by the Roadways Department will begin April 16 and will continue until the operation is complete. Please do not pile leaves or yard waste into the street.

Leaves will not be picked up at curbside. Residents are able to bring leaves only (no grass clippings) to the Transfer Station on Saturdays between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. free of charge beginning April 1.

If you have any questions, call the Department of Physical Services at (860)793-0221 ext 208, Monday through Wednesday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.