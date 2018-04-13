Kids listings, starting April 13

FRIDAY, APRIL 13

PLAINVILLE

‘JEFF THE PLANT GUY’ FROM LIL’ PLANT SHOP. 10:30 a.m. “St. Paulia or the African Violet—How Did It Get Its Name?” For children in grades 4 and up. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Participants will take home a starter kit. Register. (860) 793-1450.

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

PLAINVILLE

STAMPING EXTRAVAGANZA. 11 a.m. to noon. Library has hundreds of stamps, which will be available for participants to use to their heart’s content. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

BRISTOL

IMAGINE NATION PRESENTS CREATING YOUNG ARTISTS. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Day of hands-on art workshops. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $10 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 free. (860) 314-1400. www.imaginenation.org/calendar.

SUNDAY, APRIL 15

BRISTOL

SIBSHOPS. 1 to 4 p.m. Program presented by the Miracle League of Connecticut for siblings ages 7 to 13 of children with special needs. Siblings will meet with other siblings have fun, laugh, talk about the food and not-so-good parts of having a sibling with special needs. Chapter 126 Sports and Fitness, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Space is limited. Fee. Also meets May 20 and June 9. www.miracleleaguect.org/sibshop

APRIL 16-20, 24-26

BRISTOL

APRIL FUN, APRIL VACATION PROGRAMS. April 16 to 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24-26 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $6 for adults. $5.50 for seniors. $3.50 for children 4 to 14. $2 for children 1 to 3. Free for children under 1 and members. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org, (860) 585-5411.

SUNDAY, APRIL 22

BRISTOL

PRINCESS FOR A DAY. 11 Miss Hartford County Teen 2018 Julia Pahl hosts. Princesses will get their hair styled, nails painted, and makeup done to royal perfection. All proceeds will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Miss Hartford County’s Outstanding Teen 2018 Julia Pahl. Nauti-Cuts Salon, 1174 Farmington Ave., Bristol. $15.

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

SOUTHINGTON

SIXTH ANNUAL PRINCESS MEET AND GREET. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Princesses, Spiderman, Batman, and many other costume characters. Face painting, balloon sculpting, glitter tattoos, DJ. For boys and girls. Bring your camera for photo opportunities. Raffle tickets and other items for sale. (Credit card accepted.) Proceeds benefit CCMC’s Oncology Department and Southington Community Services. Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. $15 per person in advance. No tickets at the door. (860) 620-3221, PutinOnTheRitz@aol.com, (860) 518-9041.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

BRISTOL

PINE LAKE’S 5TH ANNUAL KID’S FISHING DERBY. 7 a.m. to noon. Live bait only. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Child must land their own fish. No artificial lures. Fishing must be done on shore. No one allowed in water. Fishing is restricted to posted boundaries. Child must register before starting to fish. Child can receive a maximum of one prize. Judge’s decision final. 5 to 8 year olds. 9 to 12 years old. 13 to 15 years old. Three winners per age group. Biggest, smallest, and most fish caught. Tag’s Tackle Box will have bait to buy. Pine Lake, Forestville.

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

SOUTHINGTON

ANNUAL JUNIOR MISS SOUTHINGTON PAGEANT. Contestants sought. Must be between the ages of 4 to high school senior. Areas of competition are interview, talent, evening wear, and on-stage questions. Open to all Connecticut residents. Deadline to register is May 30. Elk’s, 114 Main St., Southington. (860) 620-3221, putinontheritz@aol.com , (860) 518-9041.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

PLAYFUL LEARNERS PLAYGROUP. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Families with children ages 3 and under are invited. Program includes special toddler experiences including gross motor activities and workshops. Participants receive half-price admission and may enjoy access to all museum studios after the program. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $5 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 are free. www.imaginenation.org

KIDS CLUBS, JR. AND SR. HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.