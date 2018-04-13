Obituary: Patricia A. (Herdman) Mumley, 69

Patricia A. (Herdman) Mumley, 69, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, April 9, 2018. She was the loving wife of the late Edward J. Mumley for 41 years.

Patricia was born on Feb. 19, 1949 in New Rochelle, NY and graduated from Southington High School. She enjoyed vacationing and traveling, especially on cruises, but most of all, she loved the time she spent with her family.

Patricia is survived by her 4 children: Tracie Cyr and her husband Jeff of Southington; Scott Mumley and his wife Jean of South Windsor; Tiffany Hawkes and her husband Gregory of Plainville and Craig Mumley of Southington; 3 cherished grandchildren: Brianna, Ashley and MaryCatherine and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Ed, she was predeceased by her mother Doris (Dimond) Herdman.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia’s memory may be made to the American Lung Association National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101 Hudson, WI 54016-9316.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, April 20, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.