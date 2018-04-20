Focus, communication key for Blue Devil golfers

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

2017 REGULAR SEASON

Overall Record—0-15 (0-6 home, 0-9 away).

CCC Record—0-14.

CCC South Division Record/Ranking—0-7, 5th/5.

CCC South Champion—Newington (15-4, 8-0).

CCC South Runner-Up—Berlin (8-7, 6-2).

2017 POSTSEASON

CCC Championship (at Tunxis Country Club, Farmington)—15th/16 (524, +244).

CCC Champion—Farmington.

CCC Runner-Up—Glastonbury.

Girls Division Championship (at Tashua Knolls Golf Club, Trumbull)—DNQ.

Girls Division Team Champion—New Canaan (348, +60).

Girls Division Team Runner-Up—Fairfield Warde (354, +66).

Girls Division Individual Champion—Sarah Houle, Newtown (71, -1).

Girls Division Individual Runner-Up—Praewa Treekul, Mercy (75, +3).

2018 SEASON

Head Coach—Mario Pires, entering third year as head coach of the varsity program.

Overall Coaching Record—3-25.

Key Losses—0 graduated.

Team Captains:

Haylie Garrison (junior)—Top varsity player. Led team with lowest nine-hole average last season.

Other Key Returners:

Faith Healey (junior)—Varsity starter. Team’s 2017 rookie of the year.

Arianna Payne-Broderick (junior)—Varsity starter. Returning player. Second-lowest scoring average in 2017.

Jessica Royce (senior)—Varsity starter. Won team’s 2017 sportsmanship award.

Alexia Sirois (sophomore)—Varsity starter. Returning player.

New Key Additions:

Heather Maier (freshman)—Potential varsity player.

Caitlyn Charest (freshman)—Potential varsity player.

Kaylee Markavich (freshman)—Potential varsity player.

Elizabeth Lopez (freshman)—Potential varsity player.

Emily Bauman (sophomore)—Potential varsity player.

The Observer asked Pires the following questions about the upcoming season:

Observer—What were your overall thoughts about last season?

Pires—Learning the game was the goal.

O—What did the program gain or accomplish?

P—The key was to gain experience by playing the game of golf.

O—What can be taken from last season into this season?

P—If we improve focus and communication, we will be successful.

O—What stands out and is unique about this year’s team? What is the one big thing about this year’s team?

P—This year’s team is full of young, new faces that are hungry to learn, improve, and enjoy the game.

O—What are going to be the keys to having a successful season?

P—Our team needs to have clear focus, communication, and a strong work ethic.

O—What positions or areas of the playing field is the team strongest in?

P—The team has emphasized skill development on the short game to lower scores.

O—What positions or areas of the playing field does the team have to improve most?

P—The team is very young, in terms of experience and skill.

O—Why should people follow the team?

P—The team has improved from last season.

O—If you had to headline the upcoming season, what would it be?

P—One shot at a time.

To comment on this story or to contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at bjennings@ southingtonobserver.com.