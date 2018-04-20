Plainville budget vote scheduled for next Tuesday

A legal notice was posted on the Town of Plainville website, alerting all Plainville citizens of the upcoming vote regarding the Board of Education and General Government Budget for fiscal year 2019.

As of the Council meeting on Monday, April 2, the total budget for FY19 is set at $60,056,058, with approximately 60% ($37,322,912) going to the Board of Education and $22,733,146 allocated to general government.

The vote will be held on Tuesday, April 24, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Plainville Fire House, 77 West Main St.

The notice also said, “In accordance with the Charter…, should the Town Meeting fail to adopt either budgets at the first so called on the Last Tuesday in April, the Town Meeting shall be adjourned to the second Tuesday in May and subsequently adopted, in accordance with the provisions of… said Charter.”