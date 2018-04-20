Police blotter for April 20

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, April 6 to Thursday, April 12:

Adam Centurelli, 20, of 222 W. Main St., Plainville, was arrested on April 6 and charged with third degree criminal trespassing and third degree criminal mischief.

Christian Wassil, 18, of 2 Autumn Lane, Plainville, was arrested on April 6 and charged with third degree criminal trespassing and third degree criminal mischief.

Anthony S. Larosa, 28, of 17 Hough St., Plainville, was arrested on April 10 and charged with illegal possession of crack cocaine, operating under suspension, misuse of plate(s), no insurance, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Katherine Cruz, 48, of 123 Pickney Ave., Plainville, was arrested on April 11 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Mary A. Ripley, 34, of 5 Elbow Ln., Plainville, was arrested on April 12 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Timothy P. Sanders, 23, of 183 Arcadia Ave., Plainville, was arrested on April 12 and charge with first degree criminal trespassing.