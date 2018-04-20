News, Police

Police investigating shots fired on New Britain Ave.; Police seek info

The Plainville Police is investigating a shots fired call that occurred on Thursday, April 19 shortly after 3 p.m. on New Britain Avenue (Route 372) under the Rt. 72 overpass.

Police said no victim or victims have been identified at this time.

The suspect vehicle was described as a late 1990s or early 2000s black or dark blue 4 door vehicle, possibly a Honda or Audi, that is lowered, has a loud exhaust, and has white writing like a banner across the front windshield.

The Plainville Police is asking anyone with information about this incident and/or pictured vehicle to please contact our agency at (860)747-1616.

The pictured vehicle appears to be an Audi that matches the witness(es) description. This vehicle was captured on surveillance on New Britain Avenue at the time of the shots fired call.