Police investigating shots fired on New Britain Ave.; Police seek info

The Plainville Police is investigating a shots fired call that occurred on Thursday, April 19 shortly after 3 p.m. on New Britain Avenue (Route 372) under the Rt. 72 overpass.

Police said no victim or victims have been identified at this time.

The suspect vehicle was described as a late 1990s or early 2000s black or dark blue 4 door vehicle, possibly a Honda or Audi, that is lowered, has a loud exhaust, and has white writing like a banner across the front windshield.

The Plainville Police is asking anyone with information about this incident and/or pictured vehicle to please contact our agency at (860)747-1616.