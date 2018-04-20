Sweeping local roads; bring leaves to transfer station

The sweeping of town streets by the Roadways Department began April 16 and will continue until the operation is complete. Do not pile leaves or yard waste into the street.

Leaves will not be picked up at curbside. Residents are able to bring leaves only (no grass clippings) to the Transfer Station on Saturdays between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. free of charge.

If you have any questions, call the Department of Physical Services at (860)793-0221 ext 208, Monday through Wednesday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.