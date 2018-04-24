Volunteers needed to place flags on veterans’ graves Memorial Day weekend

The Veterans of the Vietnam War, Middletown, Inc. are asking for help and assistance on Saturday, May 26, starting at 9 a.m. at the Veterans Cemetery located on Bow Lane in Middletown to place approximately 9,900 American Flags to honor the veterans that are laid to rest there.

Veteran groups, public, community organizations, and all that would like to assist in honoring and remembering those veterans who served.

Youth groups are especially welcome.

Flags will be onsite and you do not need to register or call, just show up by 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 26. The event will be held rain or shine.

Flags will be removed June 2, also starting at 9 a.m. and help will be needed for this also.