Forum on substance abuse set for May 9

The Plainville Coalition for Positive Youth Development will host a forum entitled: “A Forum on the Impact of Substance Abuse In Our Families & Our Community” on Wednesday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Middle School of Plainville George Ventrelli Auditorium, 150 Northwest Dr.

“With marijuana laws changing around the country, including proposed legislation in Connecticut, the Plainville Coalition feels that it is extremely important to educate parents and the community about the facts related to marijuana and opioid abuse and what can be done to prevent it,” explained Coalition Co-Chairs, Roberta Brown and Lynn Davis in a press release.

“Marijuana is addictive, with an estimated 10,000 Connecticut high school students addicted to marijuana,” explained John Daviau, certified prevention specialist, who will serve as the moderator for the coalition forum event, according to a press release from Plainville schools. The release said marijuana is linked to increased use of alcohol, nicotine products and use of harder drugs, including the opioids. Adolescents who use marijuana are more likely to misuse prescription opioid medications. Research has also shown that nearly all people with an opioid addiction first used marijuana heavily.

The forum panel will include Dr. Mohini Ranganathan, associate professor of psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine, Plainville Police Detective David Posadas, Plainville High School Assistant Principal Jonathan Coe and several individuals currently in recovery.

The forum is designed to educate parents and community members about the risks and consequences of substance abuse, health effects, signs and symptoms of use, school consequences, how to talk to children about substances, and more. A variety of community resource tables will also be available before and after the panel discussion.

The forum is free and open to the public. For further information regarding the forum please contact Plainville Coalition for Positive Youth Development Co-Chairs Roberta Brown (860) 793-0221 ext. 261 or Lynn Davis (860) 793-3220 ext. 6111.