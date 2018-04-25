Kids listings, starting April 27

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

SOUTHINGTON

SIXTH ANNUAL PRINCESS MEET AND GREET. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Princesses, Spiderman, Batman, and many other costume characters. Face painting, balloon sculpting, glitter tattoos, DJ. For boys and girls. Bring your camera for photo opportunities. Raffle tickets and other items for sale. (Credit card accepted.) Proceeds benefit CCMC’s Oncology Department and Southington Community Services. Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. $15 per person in advance. No tickets at the door. (860) 620-3221, PutinOnTheRitz@aol.com, (860) 518-9041.

TUESDAY, MAY 1

BRISTOL

FAIRY TALE FOREST. 10 a.m. Hear springtime stories and dance to springtime music. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

‘ART SPEAKS.’ 6 to 8 p.m. Art show featuring work created by Early Learning Center and community preschools. Snacks. Preschool children receive a small gift while supplies last. Imagine Nation, One Pleasant St., Bristol. After, go to the Board of Education building, 129 Church St., Bristol to see artwork created by Bristol Public School students grades K-12.

THURSDAY, MAY 3

BRISTOL

BUBBLE BONANZA DANCE PARTY. 10 a.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6 www.BristolLib.com

FRIDAY, MAY 4

BRISTOL

MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU STAR WARS DAY. All day. Star Wars crafts, games, more. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com. (860) 584-7787.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

BRISTOL

PINE LAKE’S 5TH ANNUAL KID’S FISHING DERBY. 7 a.m. to noon. Live bait only. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Child must land their own fish. No artificial lures. Fishing must be done on shore. No one allowed in water. Fishing is restricted to posted boundaries. Child must register before starting to fish. Child can receive a maximum of one prize. Judge’s decision final. 5 to 8 year olds. 9 to 12 years old. 13 to 15 years old. Three winners per age group. Biggest, smallest, and most fish caught. Tag’s Tackle Box will have bait to buy. Pine Lake, Forestville.

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

SOUTHINGTON

ANNUAL JUNIOR MISS SOUTHINGTON PAGEANT. Contestants sought. Must be between the ages of 4 to high school senior. Areas of competition are interview, talent, evening wear, and on-stage questions. Open to all Connecticut residents. Deadline to register is May 30. Elk’s, 114 Main St., Southington. (860) 620-3221, putinontheritz@aol.com , (860) 518-9041.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

PLAYFUL LEARNERS PLAYGROUP. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Families with children ages 3 and under are invited. Program includes special toddler experiences including gross motor activities and workshops. Participants receive half-price admission and may enjoy access to all museum studios after the program. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $5 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 are free. www.imaginenation.org

KIDS CLUBS, JR. AND SR. HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.