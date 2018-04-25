Miscellaneous listings, starting April 27

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

BRISTOL

PATTI SINCLAIR, MEDIUM. 7 to 9 p.m. Bristol Central High School senior café, 480 Wolcott St., Bristol. $35. Partial proceeds benefit BCHS Grad Party 2018. www.PattiSinclair.com

OTHER

COLLEGE PLANNING CONFERENCE. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Area high school students are welcome to tour the campus and learn about a Tunxis degree. 600 Building, Tunxis Community College, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. Tunxis.edu/highschoolconference (860)773-1490.

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

PLAINVILLE

SPRING/ SUMMER TOY AND SPORTS EQUIPMENT DRIVE. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Benefits children in Wheeler Foster Care. Needed: Unopened bottles of Gatorade and water; sports balls; baseball bats, tennis rackets, baseball or bicycle helmets. Arts and crafts. More. Gnazzo Food Center, 73 East St., Plainville. Complete list of items at www.WheelerClinic.org/foster wishlist. (860) 793-7277.

BRISTOL

ANNUAL AMERICAN LEGION FAMILY KIDS WALK. Register at 8 a.m. Walk at 9 a.m. Walk ends around 11 a.m. All money raised goes to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. Rockwell Park, Bristol. Registration is at stone gazebo along Jacob Street.

BRISTOL HISTORY ROOM OPEN. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2005.

NEW DEPARTURE EXHIBIT. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bristol History Room will host an exhibit of memorabilia from Bristol’s long-time manufacturer, the New Departure Company. Door prize. Open to all. RSVP not required. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2005.

APRIL 28, 29

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE HIGH SCHOOL PROJECT GRADUATION PHOTOGRAPHY FUNDRAISER. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Norton Park, Plainville. $25 per session for 8 to 10 digital proofs, $40 per session for 8 to 10 digital proofs and a printed package. Kara Curtis. (860) 417-9407. kcallendergirl@sbcglobal.net

APRIL 28, MAY 5

BRISTOL

RENAISSANCE DINNER SHOW. 5:30 p.m., doors open. Show starts at 6 p.m. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. $25 for adults. $15 for children 10 and under. (860) 582-3838. No tickets at the door.

APRIL 28, MAY 5

PLAINVILLE

CLOTHING DRIVE TO BENEFIT PLAINVILLE HIGH SCHOOL PROJECT GRADUATION. Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. Bring gently used clothing, shoes, linens, fabric in bags (no boxes). Wheeler Regional YMCA, 149 Farmington Ave., Plainville. (860) 712-5662.

SUNDAY, APRIL 29

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. Sessions Woods, Route 69, Burlington. No charge for walk. Go for lunch after. (860) 582-8229.

TUESDAY, MAY 1

BRISTOL

MAYDAY CRAFT AND CAKE SOCIAL. 1 p.m. Spring “make and take” crafting session. All materials provided) with May Day trivia and traditional May Day cake samples. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. RSVP. No charge. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023.

MAY 1-31

SOUTHINGTON

ART SHOW BY JO REMBISH. “Flowers, Land, and Sea.” The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

THURSDAY, MAY 3

BRISTOL

NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER. Presented by Pray for America. 12 to 1 p.m. Bristol City Hall, Council Chambers, 111 North Main St., Bristol. www.NationalDayofPrayer.org

MAY 4-5

PLAINVILLE

SPRING TAG SALE. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church, 19 South Canal St., Plainville. $1 charge for Friday only.

SUNDAY, MAY 6

BRISTOL

14TH ANNUAL PEQUABUCK RIVER DUCK RACE. 11 a.m., craft fair with vendors. 2 p.m., duck race. Hosted by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce in partnership with American Legion Post 209, Bristol Catholic Schools, Miss Forestville School Org., Inc., and PYVOT. Proceeds benefit the race partners in addition to being used to support the chamber’s community events and beautification efforts. Duck Race tickets are $5 and are available at Bristol Chamber of Commerce – Executive Suites, 440 N Main St, Bristol Senior Center – 240 Stafford Ave, City True Value – 750 Farmington Ave, Countryside Manor of Bristol – 1660 Stafford Ave, Dunphy’s Ice Cream – 912 Stafford Ave, Greer’s Chicken – 64 Matthews St, It! Candy – 116 East Main St, Manross Library – 260 Central St, Max Pizza I – 108 Stafford Ave, Physical Therapy & Massage of CT – 1001 Farmington Ave, RiSu Martial Arts Academy – 508 Birch St, Sassu Cuts – 195 Central St, Sheriden Woods – 321 Stonecrest Dr, Silvana’s Day Spa – 102 East Main St, Southside Meat Market – 145 West St, St. Joseph School – 335 Center St, St. Matthew School – 33 Welch Dr, St. Paul Catholic High School – 1001 Stafford Ave, Studio Hair – 731 Farmington Ave, United Bank – 4 Riverside Ave, and United Bank – 888 Farmington Ave. In Southington: Kenzie Kakes – 190 Main St, and Tapout Fitness – 235 Queen St. They may not be available race day, so be sure to get yours early. www.CentralCTChambers.org, (860) 584-4718.

FRIDAY, MAY 11

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. TJ’s on Cedar Bar and Grill, 14 East Cedar St., Newington. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

BRISTOL

COMMUNITY RABIES CLINIC. 2 to 4 p.m. Sponsored by the Bristol-Burlington Health District, VCA Bristol Animal Hospital, Bristol Parks and Recreation Department, and Chippens Hills Veterinary Hospital. Rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats. Talk to local pet stores, groomers, and daycare specialists. Enjoy the Rockwell Park Dog Park and walking trails. Meet the Friends of the Bristol Animal Shelter. Learn about the Bristol Police K-9 officers. See the Connecticut Emergency Response Vehicle that leads rapid responses for animals affected by emergencies and disasters. State law requires all cats and dogs over 3 months old must be vaccinated against rabies. All dogs over six months must be licensed. New three years rabies vaccination certification requires proof of current rabies certification. Cats must be in carriers. Dogs must be leased. $15 per pet. Cash only. (860) 584-7682.

PLAINVILLE

DOG TRAINING SESSION. Held by the Plainville Recreation Department. Learn simple dog training techniques. No dogs allowed. Recreation Building, 50 Whiting St., Plainville. $15. (860) 747-6022.

MONDAY, JUNE 11

BRISTOL

19TH ANNUAL REV. ROBERT J. LYSZ MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. 11 a.m., register. 12:30 p.m., shotgun start. 5 p.m., dinner/ reception. Chippanee Country Club, Marsh Road, Bristol. $150 per golfer. Dinner only, $50. Mail check payable to St. Matthew School Advancement, St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville, CT 06010. StMatthewGolf@gmail.com, (860) 6907075.

NOW thru APRIL 30

BRISTOL

‘VETERAN’S THERAPY THROUGH ART.’ Display by James Haney, a photographer and Vietnam veteran who uses art as a form of therapy. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790. bristolLib.com/manrosslibrary

NOW thru APRIL 30

SOUTHINGTON

ART SHOW BY CARLA STERNBERG KOCH OF CHESHIRE. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.