Petit will forego run for Congress, will focus on state race

Although his name has been tossed around as a possible candidate for Congress in the Fifth District, which includes Plainville, Dr. William Petit announced Wednesday he will not run for Congress, Instead, he announced will focus on reelection to the state House of Representatives.

In a press release, Petit announced that he will seek reelection to the 22nd State House District seat that he has occupied for the last two years and forego a run for Congress.

The Fifth District came up for grabs after Democratic incumbent Elizabeth Esty chose not to run for reelection. The decision to not run again came after revelations that Esty failed to swiftly address a case of sexual harassment in her office that included death threats.

After much consideration with his family and friends, Petit said in the end it was a relatively easy decision to run for again for the state house and continue serving his constituents in Plainville and New Britain, the press release reported.

“I thought long and hard about running for Congress in the Fifth District and all that would entail. But family considerations and my deep seeded commitment to the people I now serve won out,” Petit said in the press release

In the news release, Petit said he wants to continue working on critical issues that are important to his constituents and the state, including keeping our communities safe, public health considerations and straightening out the state’s finances.

“Connecticut needs to come up with a better way to help businesses grow so that they can expand their payrolls. We need fewer regulations and we need to lessen the overall burden on earners and employers if we want to stimulate economic growth,” Petit said in the news release. “At this point, I feel I can be a stronger agent for changing Connecticut for the better in Hartford than in Washington.”