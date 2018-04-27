Additional money for health insurance fund discussed

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Town Council met Monday, April 16, to discuss an additional appropriation for the Health Insurance Fund, and to announce the date, time, and location of the all day budget vote.

The all day budget vote was held on Tuesday, April 24.

An additional appropriation of $550,000 from the Unassigned Fund Balance to the Health Insurance Fund was the topic of a public hearing. Town Manager Robert Lee explained this was the second appropriation of what may be four in total.

“Since March of last year it’s been running a deficit; that deficit, right now, is sitting at about $2 million. The council made a determination that they would replenish that deficit with additional appropriations. This is the second of what might end up being four additional appropriations,” said Lee. “I will tell you that the claims continue to outpace the expected claims, and we have been working with the state comptroller’s office, and it looks like we’ll be in a position to switch over to the state partnership plan, beginning July 1, which is a guaranteed plan.”

Citizen John Kisluk asked how much money would remain in the Unassigned Fund balance if approximately $2,200,000 is appropriated for health insurance.

“We’re estimating about 10 or 11 percent,” said Lee. “It is going to be closer to $6 million.”

Two public hearings were set during this meeting. On Monday, May 7, a public hearing regarding the 2018 Neighborhood Assistance Act, a tax credit program “designed to provide funding for municipal and tax exempt organizations by providing corporation business tax credit for businesses who make cash contributions to these entities”, reads the website of the Department of Revenue Services.

A public hearing for citizens to express their opinions on the $1 million acquisition of two fire trucks, funded through bonds and notes, also will be held May 7.

Also, Council Chair Kathy Pugliese presented a chair to former Councilor Danny Carrier. Carrier served as the liaison to the capital projects building committee, the aviation commission, and the economic development commission.

“I just wanted to thank the council and the town manager, it was a great learning experience over the last four years, you get a lot of information, you understand a lot more of where your tax dollars are spent when you’re involved like that, and that was my main reason for getting involved, I really appreciate the chair, and thank you for the nomination to the capital projects building committee,” said Carrier.

