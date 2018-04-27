PHS baseball picking up momentum

By KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

The Plainville baseball team used the Florida trip to pick up some momentum and turned it into back-to-back wins last week improving to 4-3 on the season.

Last Tuesday, Nate Michalek threw five innings of no-hit ball striking out seven as Plainville struck for four runs in the fifth to earn a 4-2 victory over Enfield.

On Friday, the Blue Devils made it three wins in a row in a 12-2 rout of SMSA with Jordan Bishop picking up his third victory on the hill. Plainville put the game away plating seven runs in the third inning.

The Blue Devils returned home from their Florida trip ready to take on the rest of their season and it showed. Plainville faced a pair of tough opponents while down south dropping a 7-1 decision to (4-2) Rocky Hill and an 11-1 set back to (5-1) Windsor.

The Blue and White did gain a little momentum gutting out a 9-6 win over Maloney in their final game in Florida and have turned it into a three game winning streak. The Blue Devils rallied from a 5-2 deficit when the offense broke loose for seven runs over the final three innings.

Brady Callahan and Tyler St. Onge pounded out four hits each against Maloney with Bishop going six innings striking out four and adding two RBI’s.

“We won one game down there and came home and put up another two wins to make it three in a row,” said Plainville head coach Lou Mandeville. “We are starting to put it all together.”

“We’ve been swinging at good pitches. When you swing at good pitches you give yourself a good chance to put the barrel of the bat on the baseball.”

Plainville did just that against SMSA in the first inning when Michalek worked a two out walk. Dylan Morrell followed and put a charge into the ball sending it over the left fielders head for a run scoring stand up double.

SMSA took advantage of a wild streak by Bishop who walked the bases loaded in between an RBI single from Yadiel Sierra and a wild pitch that handed the Tigers a brief 2-1 lead.

The Plainville deficit was short lived as the Blue Devils erupted for three runs in the second to take the lead for good. Juan Camacho lit into a pitch and drove it to the fence for a leadoff double.

Wyatt Lacombe drew a walk and Alec Couture reached on a bunt single up the first base side to load the bases with no outs. Matt Bialko reached on a fielder’s choice, first to home, but the throw got by the catcher allowing two runs to score.

Callahan drilled a run scoring single to center to give Plainville a 4-2 advantage. Bishop took the hill with the lead and regained his command surrendering just one hit over the next two innings.

The Blue Devils put the game in their back pocket unloading on the Tigers for seven runs in the third. Camacho again got everything he had into a pitch for a leadoff double to get the party started.

Bialko delivered a two out run scoring hit, Bishop helped his own cause ripping a two run double to the gap and Michalek drove in a run on a solid single. Three consecutive throwing errors in the infield fanned the flames and when the smoke cleared Plainville was out in front 11-2 heading into the fourth inning.

“Jordan is a battler and you saw that today how he came back,” said Mandeville. “We had to take Nate out on Tuesday even though he had a no-hitter because his pitch count was high. Those are two solid pitchers for us and we are making plays in the field to back them up.”

“The game is simple. You throw strikes, swing at strikes, make plays and don’t make outs on the bases. Brady is an aggressive kid he plays three sports. God gave him speed and he is a perfect guy at the top of our lineup and it gets our offense going.”

Tyler Mandeville came on and threw two solid innings of relief surrendering no hits and striking out three. Plainville sent Brendan Sauvron and Alec Karal to the plate in the sixth and both delivered hard singles. Mandeville singled to left for the final run scoring Sauvron in the 12-2 mercy rule win.

Plainville will be tested this week as they take on (6-0) Manchester on Monday and (4-3) Simsbury on Wednesday before returning home to host Bulkeley/Weaver on Friday at 4p.m.