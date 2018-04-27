Police blotter for April 27

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, April 13 to Wednesday, April 18:

Jolene E. Falandes, 23, of 140 East St., 1st floor, Plainville, was arrested on April 13 and charged with illegal possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Margaret E. Killoran, 32, of 94 Spring Lane, West Hartford, was arrested on April 13 and charged with illegal possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tim R. Pike, 33, of 140 East St., 1st floor, Plainville, was arrested on April 13 and charged with illegal possession of methamphetamine, illegal possession of suboxone, illegal possession of lorazapam, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ryan C. Conte, 32, of 140 East St., 1st floor, Plainville, was arrested on April 13 and charged with illegal possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Konrad Jozwa, 33, of 36 Queen St., New Britain, was arrested on April 14 and charged with operating under suspension and a broken taillight.

Sherianne O. Albair, 32, of 6 Dallas Ave., Plainville, was arrested on April 17 and charged with risk of injury to a minor and sixth degree larceny.

Christiane M. Flores, 31, of 70 Miller St., New Britain, was arrested on April 17 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Joanna J. Winiarski, 29, of 49 Walsh St., 2nd floor, New Britain, was arrested on April 18 and charged with second degree identity theft, conspiracy to commit second degree identity theft, fifth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny. In a second incident, Winiarski was charged with third degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third degree larceny.

JonMichael C. Ashner, 27, of 482 Main St., Unit 3, Torrington, was arrested on April 18 and charged with conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny and fourth degree larceny.

Randy J. Squires, 26, of 113 Village Dr., Torrington, was arrested on April 18 and charged with conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny and fourth degree larceny.