Y’s Wellness Center gets an upgrade

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

The Wheeler Regional Family YMCA revealed a new and improved Wellness Center in a ribbon cutting ceremony after a massive makeover on Monday morning. Dozens of YMCA members were already making use of the expanded, completely redone fitness center.

Director of Facilities Steve Phillips said everything but the ceiling had been updated.

“The Wellness Center was dated and ready for refreshing,” Phillips said. “We really transformed its functionality and took a fresh look at what’s new in the industry.”

One of the highlights featured in the new Wellness Center is the “Queenax,” a unique training station that offers hundreds of exercise options and can accommodate group training classes. It looks similar to the gym-class favorite, the jungle gym.

The updated Wellness Center combines old and new exercise machines. The facility offers group training classes as well as 10 to 12 personal trainers for individual training lessons.

“People tend to get stuck on the treadmill, and are afraid to explore other exercise options,” said executive director Francine Coleman. “We hope the new facility will encourage people to venture out of their comfort zones.”

Coleman said by implementing a few small changes, the new gym promotes a community setting. Previously, staff noticed many members using the Wellness Center with headphones in, and keeping to themselves. The updated facility now has speakers playing music, encouraging gym-goers to leave the headphones at home and communicate with others at the gym.

“We hope the new facility will be a fun place for people to come to this space and push themselves,” said Coleman.

Marketing director Samantha Savran said the grand opening of the new Wellness Center helped spur interest in a new training program, “Strength Train Together,” which starts this week. The program is free to all YMCA members, and encompasses people of all ages and levels of strength.

“It’s a great community class where people of all ranges can be together training in one room,” Savran said.

The YMCA is a strong proponent of overall health and wellness, offering over 50 classes to fit the needs of all members. Group classes include Zumba, strength training, yoga, cycling, team sports including volleyball and badminton, and swimming lessons specialized for specific age groups.

The facility also features youth development programs such as rock climbing, gymnastics, dance, martial arts, t-ball, basketball, soccer, archery and many more.