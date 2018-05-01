Dog training class May 12

The Plainville Recreation Department will be sponsoring a Dog Training Session.

Learn simple dog training techniques.

Do you have a puppy or just rescued a dog? Enroll in this 90 minute informative session to ask questions and see basic dog obedience demonstrated by professional dog trainer Valerie and her German Shepherd Daunte. Bring your questions. Topics of discussion include jumping up, housebreaking, destructive behavior, crate training etc.

No dogs are allowed.

The class will be on Saturday, May 12 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Recreation Building, 50 Whiting Street, Plainville, CT. Fee is $15.

To register or for further information, contact the Recreation Office at 860-747-6022.