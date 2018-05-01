Meeting about Memorial Day Parade scheduled for May 9

There will be a public meeting at the council chambers in the Town Hall on Wednesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. inviting all who are interested in participating in the upcoming Memorial Day Parade. The Memorial Day Parade Association is searching for groups interested in marching in the parade, as well as looking for volunteers to help out during the parade. The association is welcoming any new ideas, thoughts or suggestions from the community at the public meeting. For inquiries or to get involved, contact the Memorial Day Parade Association chair, Dan Hurley, at (860) 793-0642.