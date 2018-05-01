Summer program registration begins May 8

Summer program registration starts on Tuesday, May 8 and Saturday registration will be held on May 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. A non-resident may sign up for non-aquatic programs at an increased fee starting on Tuesday, May 15, provided there is available space. The Recreation Office is located at 50 Whiting St.

Office hours are: Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Children programs offered include: Day Camp, ages 7-11; Mini Camp, ages 3 1/2 – 6; Camp Trumbull, ages 5-19; Tumble Time Gymnastics, ages 1-6; Tennis, ages 8 and up; Beginner/Intermediate Skateboarding ages 8 and Up; Girl’s Sand Volleyball, grades 5-8; Berner Pool Red Cross Swim Instruction, ages 3 ½ and Up; Junior Lifeguarding, ages 11-14, Summer Swim Team, ages 4-18; Parent & Child Aquatics, age 6 months to 5 years; Saturday American Red Cross Learn to Swim, ages 6 months and up; Individualized swim instruction, ages 3 and up; Plainville High School Coaches Sports Clinic include: Beginners Tennis Clinic, grades 6, 7 and 8, Baseball Clinic, ages 7-9 and 10-13 and a Basketball Clinic.

Adult programs offered include: Aqua Aerobics; Morning Stretch and Coffee, Zumba, Line Dancing, and Ethel yoga.

Contact the Recreation Department at (860)747-6022 for further information.