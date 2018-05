The Plainville Police Department is seeking the public’s help with locating a missing juvenile. Selena Fuentes, 15 year old Hispanic female approximately 5’2”, 140 pounds, brown eyes and black hair was last seen wearing all dark colored clothing in Plainville on April 30, 2018. Fuentes was entered as a silver alert, but police have not received any information.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Fuentes is asked to contact the Plainville Police Department at (860) 747-1616.