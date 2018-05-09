Complete Streets Project discussed

A two-day Open Planning Studio in May, hosted by the Capitol Region Council of Governments (CRCOG). The event will be held at reSET Social Enterprise Trust, 1429 Park St., Hartford on Wednesday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 pm, and Thursday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to 9 pm.

CRCOG has contracted a team led by Hartford-based consulting firm Fitzgerald & Halliday, Inc. (FHI) to assist in the development of the regional Complete Streets plan. The plan will include the development of a regional complete streets network and supporting policy to advance the implementation of Complete Streets projects that support bicycling, walking, and transit, as well as motorized vehicles.

On Thursday night, May 17, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a special joint event organized in collaboration with Bike/Walk Connecticut featuring three nationally recognized experts on promoting complete streets through education, encouragement and engineering. Alison Dewey is the Director of Education for the League of American Bicyclists, managing their Smart Cycling program which provides classes, materials, and certifications to help people improve their cycling skills. Ian Lockwood directs the Orlando office of Toole Design Group, a leader in planning and engineering complete streets. He is recognized leader in sustainable transportation design and urban policy. Mike Lydon is a principal at Street Plans Collaborative. In addition to leading the urban design, planning, and research/advocacy firm’s New York City office, Mike is the creator of The Open Streets Project and the globally acclaimed Tactical Urbanism: Short-Term Action, Long-Term Change Vol.1 – 4. Though not required, RSVP requests so that we know how many people to expect: http://www.crcog.org/rsvp

Complete Streets design experts Mike Lydon Ian Lockwood will be present throughout the Open Planning Studio. The experts bring international experience on topics such as Tactical Urbanism and Livable Transportation. The public is invited to join them at any point throughout the two-day event for discussion, as well as to actively design concept plans for existing streets in the region.

The CRCOG Complete Streets Plan began in 2017 to inventory currently available infrastructure, develop a map of desired regional complete streets linkages, create an action plan for developing a complete streets network, and create a policy for implementation. Municipalities in the region will also receive advice on best practices related to implementation and policy in a variety of contexts from rural to urban. Draft copies of the regional complete streets network will be available at the Open Planning Studio. More information on the study, including a full agenda for the two-days of events, can be found at: http://www.crcog.org/csplan

Schedule of events

( also available at http://crcog.org/2018/05/complete-streets-open-planning-studio-agenda/)

Wednesday, May 16th

12:00 – 6:00 pm: Open House

12:00 – 2:00 pm: Trinity Street site visit with Mike Lydon (meet at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Arch in Bushnell Park)

5:00 – 6:00 pm: Expert Panel featuring Mike Lydon & Ian Lockwood

Thursday, May 17th

9:00 am – 8:00 pm: Open House

4:30 – 6:00 pm: Bike tour of nearby streets

6:30 – 8:00 pm: Complete Streets presentations featuring Mike Lydon, Ian Lockwood, and Alison Dewey