Family Fest is returning once again

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

The fifth annual Plainville Family Fest is just around the corner, featuring exciting, free entertainment and activities for youth at Linden Street School on Saturday, May 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The event unites community members and local businesses in an afternoon of fun.

“Our mission is to have free, quality family time for children and their families,” said Donna Cavallaro, coordinator at Plainville Family Resource Network, the nonprofit organization hosting the event. “We want to celebrate families and encourage them to come out and spend the afternoon together.”

Admission and activities are all free for attendees. Food will be available at low cost from a PTO-run concession stand. PFRN also anticipates a couple of food trucks. Vendors will line up in booths to sell family-friendly craft and merchandise.

The event will feature tons of activities including a petting zoo, photo booth, face painting, interaction with characters in costume (Batman and Elsa are confirmed to make an appearance, along with Clifford the Big Red Dog, Llama Llama and Pete the Cat), hula-hooping, an ID-making station, a ball pit, inflatable slide and much more.

“You don’t want to miss this fantastic day,” Cavallaro said. “We already have 45 community organizations offering free activities for the kids that day. We have a lot of support from the community and from Plainville Community Schools and want to thank them for that.”

The festival continues to grow each year, starting with just a few hundred guests the first year and over a thousand attendees last year.

“Our committee starts really getting into planning for the event in January. We are a small but mighty committee made up of community members from many different groups in town,” Cavallaro said.

Carolyn Coughlin, PFRN staff member and also a member of the planning committee, said she is proud of the event.

“It’s a lot of hard work, but the families love it,” she said. “It’s very rewarding.”

The committee is still welcoming vendors and volunteers to take part in the event. Volunteers are needed to help with set up, clean up, manning the information booth, directing people and assisting families at activities.

Any vendors or volunteers interested in participating can contact Cavallaro or any other PFRN staff member by calling (860) 793-6304 or emailing plainvillefamilyfest@gmail.com.

For more information, visit plainvillefamilyfest.net or check out their Facebook at facebook.com/Plainville-family-fest.