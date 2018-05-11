Police blotter for May 11

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, April 28 to Thursday, May 3:

David Rosario, 33, of 100 Norton Park Rd., Unit 1D2, Plainville, was arrested on April 28 and charged with first degree strangulation, two counts of first degree assault, first degree unlawful restraint, two counts of first degree reckless endangerment, second degree threatening, and disorderly conduct.

Rosa L. Palomino, 30, of 125 Birch St., Manchester, was arrested on April 28 and charged with second degree threatening, disorderly conduct, and interfering with an officer.

Johnathon W. Stell, 25, of 1259 Queen St., Southington, was arrested on April 28 and charged with third degree burglary and fifth degree larceny.

Damen C. Rund, 48, of 49 Goose Hill Rd., Chester, was arrested on May 1 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Daniel P. Giangrave, 51, of 68 Cooke St., Unit 27, Plainville, was arrested on May 2 and charged with interfering with an officer and second degree breach of peace.

Roberta L. Vandecar, 54, of 68 Cooke St., Unit 27, Plainville, was arrested on May 2 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Mark R. Sausanavitch, 27, of 2 Bernice Ave., Terryville, was arrested on May 3 and charged with second degree failure to appear.