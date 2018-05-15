Coalition fighting underage drinking

The Plainville Coalition for Positive Youth Development is joining communities across the nation by once again sponsoring a campaign to prevent underage drinking. This effort highlights the fact that it is illegal to allow consumption of alcohol by anyone under age 21, even in private homes. As part of the campaign, the Coalition will be displaying brightly colored lawn signs and other materials around town over the upcoming months, and hopes to once again partner with local retailers to distribute information about the illegality of underage drinking.

“The goal of our campaign is to reduce the negative and often tragic consequences of underage drinking. We hope that the many signs displayed around town will increase awareness of the law and present a united front against the risky practice of condoning underage drinking during celebrations such as prom and graduation parties,” said Plainville Coalition For Positive Youth Development Co-Chair Roberta Brown in a press release.

“We are also very grateful for the partnership with local retailers who understand the importance of the underage drinking prevention campaign and are working with us to spread the word,” added Coalition Co-Chair, Lynn Davis in the press release.