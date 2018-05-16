Dining listings, starting May 18

SUNDAY, MAY 20

BRISTOL

AMERICAN LEGION POST 2 MONTHLY BREAKFAST. 8 to 11 a.m. Omelet, eggs any style, pancakes, French toast, bacon, sausage, ham, home fries, coffee, orange. American Legion Post 2, 22 Hooker Ct., Bristol. Take out available.

FRIDAY, JUNE 1

PLAINVILLE

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE FESTIVAL. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Served at church or available as takeout orders. Free delivery of shortcake orders of 10 more. Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill. (860) 793-9590, (860) 747-2328.