Health listings, starting May 18

MONDAY, MAY 21

SOUTHINGTON

HOSPICE VOLUNTEERING: WHAT IS IT? HOW CAN I HELP? 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Southington Library, 255 Main St., Southington. Seating is limited. Register. www.SouthingtonLibrary.org, (860) 628-0947.

TUESDAY, MAY 22

BRISTOL

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE. Held by the Bristol Police Department. 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Blood drive will be held on the Save A Life Bus, which will be parked in front of the Bristol Police Department, 131 North Main St., Bristol. 1-800-RED-CROSS. www.RedCrossBlood.org

THURSDAY, MAY 24

PLAINVILLE

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE. 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. YMCA Plainville, 149 Farmington Ave., Route 10, Plainville. 1-800-RED-CROSS. www.RedCrossBlood.org

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.