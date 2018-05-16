Legislators hosting flag retirement event

State Rep. William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) and State Sen. Henri Martin (R-31), will be hosting a Flag Collection and Proper Retirement Event in cooperation with the American Legion Post #33 in Plainville. The event will run from May 30- June 13.

Anyone having a worn or tattered American flag that is ready for retirement, is invited to drop it off during the collection at the following locations:

Plainville Town Hall; 1 Central Square, Plainville; and Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

For questions or concerns regarding this event, contact Petit at 1-800-842-1423 or Martin at 1-800-842-1421.