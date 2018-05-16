Obituaries: Elizabeth Stella ‘Betty’ Mather

Elizabeth Stella “Betty” Mather, 59, of Farmington, formerly of Bristol, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, May 11, 2018 at her home.

Born in Bristol on May 31, 1958, she was the daughter of the late James T. and Violet (Kaczypenski) Mather. Raised in Bristol, she attended local schools and was a graduate of the Bristol Eastern High School Special Education Program. Betty enjoyed participating annually in the Southern Connecticut Special Olympics softball throw, and looked forward to frequent visits to Pagliacci’s for “Dennis’ pasta” and some much loved dessert. She was a vibrant and fun loving resident of the Favarh Main St. group home for the past 18 years, where she will be greatly missed.

Betty leaves her devoted brothers, James Mather and his wife, Debra of Prospect and Robert Michalik and his wife, Sandra of Plainville; her nieces and nephews, Robert and Kathleen Michalik, Todd Michalik, Jessica Mather, Monica and Vincent Bevilacqua, and James and Samantha Mather; all of whom extend their deepest appreciation to the caretakers and staff at her group home for enriching Betty’s life.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends are asked to support Favarh, The Arc of Farmington Valley, Inc., 225 Commerce Dr., Canton, CT 06019-2478.

Betty’s family will celebrate her life with private funeral services. Plainville Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com