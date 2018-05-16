Obituaries: Walter ‘Boe’ Myska

Walter “Boe” Myska, 74, of New Britain, passed away following a brief illness on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Hartford Hospital.

Born in New Britain on February 18, 1944, he was a lifelong resident of New Britain, and graduate of EC Goodwin Technical Institute. He was a self-employed contractor, specializing in plumbing and welding. Boe was a motorcycle racing enthusiast from a young age, and longtime dedicated member, along with his son, Greg, at the Meriden Motorcycle Club, where he leaves many dear friends and fellow racers. Boe enjoyed country music and line dancing, the one-armed bandits at the casinos, and enjoyed many outdoor activities, especially boating and fishing. He had an unforgettable personality and zest for life, and will be fondly remembered.

He leaves his son, Greg Myska and his wife, Kim of Plainville; his daughter, Melissa Myska of New Britain; his grandsons, Brian Myska and his fiancée Sam Sullivan, and Tyler and Brandon Valentine; his great-granddaughter, Meadow Rose; his brother and best friend, Robert Myska and his wife, Elizabeth of Southington; his niece and Goddaughter, Bethann Uccello and nephew, Matthew Myska and their families; along with many cousins.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Boe’s life on Thursday, May 17, 2018, from 5-7 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville.

In lieu of flowers, Boe may be remembered with contributions to the charity of the donor’s choice.

