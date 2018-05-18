Event provides information to those with ‘not so empty nest’

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

“The Not-So Empty Nest” was the theme for the 10th annual Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Conference, held at the Plainville Senior Center, 200 East Main St., on Tuesday, May 8.

The event offered resources and information tailored towards grandparents raising their grandchildren, from organizations such as the Plainville Community Schools School-Based Health Center, the Connecticut Department of Aging, Wheeler Clinic and many of their programs, 2-1-1, End Hunger CT, the Special Needs Trust Fund Plan of CT, the Plainville Family Resource Network, the North Central Area Agency on Aging, the Plainville Police Department, Hartford Healthcare Group, and Touchpoints Rehab at Farmington.

Roberta Brown, director of Plainville Youth Services, and Stephanie Soucy, a social worker at the Plainville Senior Center, said the conference is a joint venture between the Senior Center and Youth Services.

“We’ve been providing a monthly support group for over 10 years, for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren, and we’ve been putting on this conference as a wonderful get together for people to be able to learn about a lot of resources,” said Brown. “We have a wonderful keynote speaker on a different topic every year, and we have a great lunch, so, it’s a wonderful day we’re proud of.”

This year’s keynote speaker was Chanel Hildebrand, a program manager in Wheeler Clinic’s Multi-Systemic Therapy program, a form of treatment designed to address youth who are struggling with antisocial behavioral issues.