Obituaries: Marie L. Albert

Marie L. (Gervais) Albert, 87, of Plainville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain. She now joins her beloved husband of 50 years, Joseph, who predeceased her 15 years ago.

Born in St. Agatha, Maine on January 7, 1931, Marie was one of four children to the late Aldric and Marie (Lagasse) Gervais. She and Joseph made their home in Plainville, after Joseph’s retirement from the Air Force in 1969, where they raised their two daughters. She worked from Critikon in Southington, now Johnson &Johnson, from where she retired in 1981. Marie was a woman of great spiritual strength, and member of the Faith Bible Church. With gardening being one of her greatest passions, (and shopping a close second), Marie could be found many days outside in her garden. Affectionately known as the “soup fairy” by her dear neighbors, she will be remembered for the kindheartedness that she always extended towards others and will be missed dearly.

Marie leaves her daughter, Debra Mary Albert; her granddaughter, Sara Margison; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Rowley; all of Daytona Beach, FL; and many nieces and nephews though out New England and Canada. She was predeceased by her daughter, Tina Marie Baruffi, her brothers, Alcide and Reno Gervais, and sister, Doris Dionne.

Marie's life will be celebrated with a graveside memorial service at a later date.