Memorial Day parade to be held Monday

The Plainville community will commemorate Memorial Day Monday, May 28, with the annual Memorial Day Parade beginning at 9 a.m. The parade starts at 9 a.m. on Broad Street and ends at Veterans Memorial Park on the corner of Maple and Whiting Streets.

Immediately following the parade (approximately 10:30 a.m.), the V.F.W. and American Legion gather at Veterans Memorial Park for a ceremony to acknowledge all those who gave their lives while serving their country.

The public is encouraged to attend the parade and the ceremony at Veterans Park. The 10:30 a.m. ceremony at Veterans Park will take place rain or shine.