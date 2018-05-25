Obituaries: Paul Lester Rabenold, Jr.

Paul Lester Rabenold, Jr., 88, passed away at his home on Saturday March 24, 2018.

He served as a lieutenant with the U.S. Army in the Korean War and served two terms as chairman of the Plainville Planning and Zoning Commission from 1962 to 1974. In 1977 he was appointed Deputy Director of the Hartford Redevelopment Commission where he served until his retirement in 1992.

Paul is predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Jean Mcall. He is survived by his six sons, Paul, Royce, Kurt, Charles, and twins Russell and Edward, two daughters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may gather at the Bailey Funeral Home 48 Broad Street in Plainville on Saturday June 2, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with words of remembrance in celebration of Paul’s life beginning at 11:30 a.m. and military honors to follow. For additional information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.