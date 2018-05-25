Police blotter for May 25

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, May 11 to Thursday, May 17:

Riley K. Fitts, 54, of 35 W. Main St., Unit 1, Plainville, was arrested on May 11 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.

David McCoy, 20, of 258 Rocky Hill Ave., 1st floor, New Britain, was arrested on May 12 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order and interfering with an officer. In a second incident, McCoy was charged with first degree failure to appear. In two separate incidents, he was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Phyllis A. Carlson, 53, of 29 Buckley Ave., Bristol, was arrested on May 12 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to drive right, and failure to give a proper signal.

Justin Lebron, 20, of 70 Stonegate Rd., New Britain, was arrested on May 13 and charged with fourth degree criminal mischief.

Raymond J. Lacombe, 46, of no certain address, was arrested on May 13 and charged with illegal possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a control signal violation.

Nathan H. Peterson, 28, of 191 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested on May 13 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Myles J. Williams, 21, of 416 Park St., 3rd floor, New Britain, was arrested on May 13 and charged with fifth degree larceny.

Kathleen E. Strang, 51, of 69 Whiting St., 1st floor, Plainville, was arrested on May 14 and charged with third degree assault, second degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, conspiracy to commit third degree assault, and conspiracy to commit second degree reckless endangerment.

Alex K. Smith, 55, of 145 Vance St., New Britain, was arrested on May 15 and charged with third degree assault, second degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, conspiracy to commit third degree assault, and conspiracy to commit second degree reckless endangerment.

Kazi S. Mansoor, 53, of 87 Seymour Ave., West Hartford, was arrested on May 15 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Hunter A. Lennon, 22, of 14 Woodland St., Plainville, was arrested on May 16 and charged with first degree assault, second degree threatening, and disorderly conduct.

Jesse C. Carr, 27, of 86 Prospect St., Bristol, was arrested on May 16 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, second degree unlawful restraint, third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

Mohammad Anwar, 61, of 95 Middlesex St., Waterbury, was arrested on May 16 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Thomas Mukon, 30, of 68 Cooke St., Unit 42, Plainville, was arrested on May 17 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Shawn A. Wright, 52, of 68 Cooke St., Unit 42, Plainville, was arrested on May 17 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

William C. Savage, 38, of 30 Kent St., Plainville, was arrested on May 17 and charged with criminal violation of a restraining order.

Kember M. Jones, 27, of 541 Pine St., Bristol, was arrested on May 17 and charged with sixth degree larceny.