Man charged with 2nd degree sexual assault

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

A Plainville man was arrested on Thursday, May 24, and charged with four separate counts of second degree sexual assault.

The case of Andrew A. Skawinski, 19, of 39 Milford St., Plainville, is not complete and thus couldn’t be released, said Plainville PD Lieutenant Nicholas Mullins.

Mullins said the department had reason to believe that Skawinski had a sexual relationship, or was dating, a 15-year-old girl. Mullins said the arresting officer found Skawinski and the young woman in a parked vehicle at Norton Park, after, apparently, having had sexual intercourse.

Skawinski’s bond was set at $25,000. He will appear in Bristol Superior Court on Monday, June 4.