Body found on PHS grounds

Plainville police reported Monday that a female was found dead near the bleachers at Plainville High School around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said they are investigating this untimely death and are withholding her identity at this time. Police are waiting the results of an autopsy to determine cause of death, said police.

Police said there is no safety concern for the public as their investigation shows the death to be an isolated incident.

Plainville police are asking anyone that may have information to call (860)747-1616.