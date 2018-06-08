Plainville High’s valedictorian Nathan Michalek

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

The valedictorian is the highest academic achievement a high schooler can obtain from their school. For Plainville High School, the achievement will be another bullet point for Nathan Michalek’s resume.

Michalek’s key to success was his drive to always do his best and push himself to the limit.

“In school I was never satisfied with just doing an OK job,” Michalek said. “Even if I have an A, I’ll still push to do better than that.”

As a student who went through the Plainville school district from start to finish, Michalek said he couldn’t have been in this position without the people he has encountered through the years.

“All the individuals I’ve dealt with in the last 13 years have been the reason I am in this successful position today, from the administrators to teachers and guidance counselors,” he said. “Everyone has kind of helped push me and challenge me.”

PHS knows Michalek as more than a student. He also served as the class treasurer for four years, sat on the Board of Education as a student representative, is a member of student council and Interact Club, a Kids Influencing Kids mentor, a member of Spanish, Science and National Honor Societies, and played on the school’s baseball team.

Some of his favorite memories and experiences came from his involvement in baseball. He recalled going to Florida with the team and bonding with friends, as well as his winter in Australia playing baseball and living with a host family in a different culture. He hopes to continue a career in baseball at Bentley University while he majors in actuarial science.

“I wanted to go into actuarial science because it’s heavily math-related, and math is my favorite subject,” he said. “It deals with a lot of stuff I’m good at like group projects, presentations and public speaking.”

Michalek feels his work and determination through his education has paid off.

“Once it was set in stone, I just had a real sense of accomplishment,” he said.

PHS’s 2018 valedictorian will go off to Bentley University with five scholarships: the President’s scholarship from Bentley, the Deysher Honor scholarship from Bentley, a Rotary of Plainville scholarship, a Plainville Blue Dolphin scholarship and a Joseph V. Maggipinto scholarship.