Corsini family honored by Wheeler Clinic

The Corsini Family of Plainville was among five organizations and individuals to receive an award at Wheeler Clinic’s eighth annual Hands & Hearts reception on May 17 at The Country Club of Farmington. The family accepted the award on behalf of Raymond Corsini, who served on Wheeler’s Board of Trustees for 27 years and was known for his commitment to the Plainville community as well as to gardening.

The event honors individuals and families, corporations and foundations for their outstanding support of Wheeler’s mission to provide equitable access to innovative care that improves health, recovery and growth at all stages of life. More than 45 philanthropists have been recognized by Wheeler since the inception of this event.

“Wheeler simply would not be where it is today without Ray Corsini’s vision,” said Susan Walkama, LCSW, president and chief executive officer, Wheeler in a press release. “During his time as a trustee, he oversaw tremendous institutional growth at Wheeler, though additions and renovations in Plainville, New Britain and many other locations across the state.”

When Mr. Corsini passed away last November, his family carried on his legacy with a $25,000 donation to support Wheeler’s new nutrition program at the Family Health & Wellness Center at 43 Woodland St., Hartford. Wheeler memorialized his legacy by naming a teaching kitchen for him at 49 Woodland St., located on the Family Health & Wellness Center campus.

Additional 2018 Hands & Hearts Appreciation Award recipients include: Holcomb Farm, Delta Dental of New Jersey Foundation, Lois Aaron in Memory of David Berkowitz, and Courtney Bourns in Memory of Jane Bourns.