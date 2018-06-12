Obituaries: Dean S. Perry

Dean S. Perry, 64, of Plainville, passed away on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Middleton) Perry, with whom he shared 38 years of marriage.

Born in New Britain on February 6, 1954, he was one of five children to the late Meddrick and Pauline (Wilkes) Perry. Raised in New Britain, he was a graduate of New Britain High School, and went on to proudly serve his country in the US Army. Shortly after he was discharged, he and Betsy settled in Plainville where they raised their two sons. Dean leaves a 36 year legacy of hard work at Stanley Works, where he spent time in various positions before retiring in 2016. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his wife, Betsy, he leaves his sons, Dean D. Perry of Berlin and Matthew Perry of Plainville; his adored granddaughters, Vanessa Tyminska and Kaylee Perry; his brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Theresa Perry of Plainville; and his sister, Nancy Perry of Newington. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathy Connor and his brother, Blaine Perry; and leaves his sister-in-law, Nan Perry along with several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St., Plainville was in charge of arrangements. Committal services with military honors were held on Tuesday at the State Veterans Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown.

